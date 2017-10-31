UCP Statement on Current Economic Situation in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB: United Conservative Party Economic Development and Trade Critic Prasad Panda released the following statement, earlier this month, calling on the NDP government to do more to spur economic recovery in the province:

“While I am pleased to see that there are more vacancies in Alberta’s resource sector, everyday Albertans are continuing to feel the pain of the economic downturn.

“An increase in job vacancies is good, but the fact remains that I am hearing from my constituents that it continues to be incredibly difficult to find employment.

“Calgary continues to lead major cities in unemployment, and with the cancellation of Energy East, Albertans are looking for strong support for our oil and gas sector.

“The NDP government needs to realize the compounding effect of their policies on Alberta businesses and families, and do no further harm.

“A good start would be to cancel their risky and ideological carbon tax, and realize that social license is a failed experiment.”

