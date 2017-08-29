UCP Statement on Hajj

CALGARY, AB: United Conservative Party Interim Leader Nathan Cooper and Caucus Chair Prasad Panda released the following statement regarding the Islamic pilgrimage, Hajj:

“Every year during the last month of the Islamic calendar, Muslims in Alberta perform the duty of Hajj where many travel to Mecca to demonstrate the solidarity of Muslims and their submission to God (Allah). We wish them well, and for a safe journey and return home.

“It is a fundamental belief within the United Conservative Party that religious rights and freedoms are protected.

“On behalf of the United Conservative Party caucus, we would like to extend best wishes to our Muslim brothers and sisters participating in Hajj this year. This is an important aspect of your faith and may you carry out your duty safely.”

