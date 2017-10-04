UCP Steps up to the Plate after NDP Fails to Defend Alberta Small Business

EDMONTON, AB: The United Conservative Party caucus is standing up for Alberta entrepreneurs and urging Liberal Finance Minister Bill Morneau to abandon his plan to cripple small business across the country through changes to the federal tax code.

In a letter sent (last week), UCP Interim Leader Nathan Cooper and Finance Critic Ric McIver took aim at the Trudeau Liberals’ plan to increase taxes on Canadian small business by eliminating longstanding measures that have provided small businesses with financial safeguards and enabled them to remain viable and keep workers employed.

“The UCP is deeply concerned about the impact these proposed tax changes will have on Alberta small businesses that have already borne the brunt of a weak economy and damaging NDP policies,” said Cooper. “It’s disappointing to see continued silence from both Premier Notley and Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci, who seem content to sit back and watch the federal government pile on additional costs that will crush many Alberta small businesses. Albertans can rest assured that the UCP has not forgotten about them and will fight to defend their interests in Ottawa.”

The UCP believes that these proposed tax changes will have a negative impact on Alberta’s economic recovery, considering 95 per cent of all private industry in the province is made up of small businesses. These operations are already struggling under the weight of NDP policies, including the carbon tax and the race toward $15 minimum wage, and can ill-afford yet another cost increase.

“We challenge the premise that the proposed tax changes are meant to create a fair system,” said McIver. “What we see is yet another government seeking to raise additional revenue on the backs of hardworking small business owners who already pay more than their fair share. Enough is enough.”

