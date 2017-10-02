UCP Takes Aim at Red Tape Burden with Launch of Consultation Website

EDMONTON, AB: Last week, the United Conservative Party Caucus put out a call for submissions to its new Red Tape Reduction website in an effort to hear directly from Alberta business owners about how excessive government regulation is hurting their ability to grow and create jobs.

As the Legislature prepares to debate Bill 207, the Regulatory Burden Reduction Act, introduced by United Conservative Party MLA for Cardston-Taber-Warner Grant Hunter, the UCP will be hard at work giving Alberta business owners a voice by taking their stories directly to the Alberta government.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Alberta’s economy. Unnecessary regulation and bureaucratic red tape in Alberta costs millions of dollars and thousands of jobs each year,” said Hunter. “Bill 207 would legislate a one-in-one-out policy for government regulation, halting growth of the regulatory burden for businesses large and small. Over the coming weeks, we invite Albertans to visit our consultation website and help us provide the NDP with real-life examples of how red tape hurts, rather than helps Alberta business thrive.”

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business’ (CFIB) Alberta Director of Provincial Affairs, Amber Ruddy, welcomes the commitment and challenges MLAs from all parties to support this bill to reduce the regulatory burden and create the conditions necessary for business in Alberta to thrive.

“Red tape is redundant regulation, poor customer service and unnecessary rules that deliver little benefit with much cost” said Ruddy. “This initiative spans partisan lines and should be a top priority for all governments looking to spur economic growth. CFIB supports reducing excessive government regulation in Alberta and strongly encourages entrepreneurs to provide their feedback on frustrating rules holding their businesses back.”

