UCP Thanks Outgoing Queen’s Bench Chief Justice Wittman and Congratulates Incoming Chief Justice Moreau

EDMONTON, AB: United Conservative Party Interim Leader Nathan Cooper and Justice Critics Mike Ellis and Angela Pitt issued the following statement:

“The United Conservative Party thanks Chief Justice Neil Wittman for his decades of public service and wishes him well in his retirement.

“Albertans have been well-served by Chief Justice Wittman, from his time in private practice in Edmonton, to his first appointment in 1999 to the Alberta Court of Appeal, and to his appointment to the position of Chief Justice of the Court of Queen’s Bench in 2009.

“The United Conservative Party congratulates Justice Mary Moreau on her appointment today to Chief Justice of the Court of Queen’s Bench.

“Chief Justice Moreau is a highly respected jurist with a reputation for impartially applying the law, protecting the interests of minorities, and upholding ethics in the judiciary.

“We wish Chief Justice Moreau a distinguished and gratifying tenure.”

