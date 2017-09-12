UCP Urges Caution, Thanks First Responders Combating Kenow Wildfire

EDMONTON, AB (September 12, 2017): United Conservative Party Interim Leader Nathan Cooper, UCP MLA for Cardston – Taber – Warner Grant Hunter, and UCP MLA for Livingstone – Macleod Pat Stier, today released the following joint statement on the Kenow wildfire that continues to burn in southwestern Alberta:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the ongoing wildfires. Albertans know all too well the dangers and devastation of fire, and safety must be top of mind.

“We ask all residents to closely follow Alberta Emergency Alert for accurate information, and to obey all evacuation orders.

“MLA Stier is on the ground working with local authorities and the Alberta government. He is posting live updates here.

“When residents do evacuate, they should register at a reception centre by phone or email, even if they do not require assistance.

“We thank the first responders who continue to fight this fire.”

