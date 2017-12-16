UCP’s Common-sense Legislation to Protect Vulnerable Albertans Passes in Legislature

EDMONTON, AB: Monday, UCP MLA Mark Smith’s Bill 210, the Missing Persons (Silver Alert) Amendment Act 2017, passed with unanimous support from all sides of the Legislative Assembly.

This legislation will enable police to activate a “silver alert” when anyone suffering from a mental disorder, as defined by the Mental Health Act, goes missing.

“When individuals with reduced mental capacity go missing, time is of the essence. Bill 210 will enable authorities to deploy resources to find these vulnerable Albertans much faster and as such, significantly improve the odds of a positive outcome,” said Smith. “As our population ages and disorders like Alzheimer’s disease and dementia become more prevalent, this legislation will be incredibly helpful as we work to provide the best possible care for our seniors.”

Similar legislation was recently passed in Manitoba and several other Canadian provinces are working proactively with stakeholder groups to implement their own Silver Alert programs.

Bill 210 is yet another example of the United Conservatives’ common-sense approach to creating policies that keep Albertans happy, healthy and safe.

