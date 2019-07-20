UFA’s Rural Communities Foundation Announces Five-Year, $500,000 Commitment - Gateway Gazette

The mandate of the RCF is to improve the sustainability of farmers and ranchers in rural communities.

Communities are encouraged to apply for a minimum of $10,000, up to a total of $100,000, for projects that support either recreational, education events and activities, or cultural facilities and programs.

Applications will be accepted from July 2 until August 31, 2019, with the winners announced during Co-operative Week in Canada, October 16, 2019.

Groups who are eligible include registered charities, registered non-profit organizations, and community service co-operatives. All projects must be completed within a two-year period, and be located in a community that has a UFA presence.

For more info, contact Tammy Mitchell, 403-570-4385

[email protected]

Read the Grant Rules here.

Download Application and Guidelines.