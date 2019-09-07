Ukrainian-Canadian Heritage Day: Minister Aheer - Gateway Gazette

Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women, issued the following statement about Ukrainian-Canadian Heritage Day in Alberta:

Minister Aheer raises the Ukrainian flag in celebration of Ukrainian-Canadian Heritage Day with Minister Shandro, MLA Milliken, MLA Yaseen, MLA Ellis, MLA Guthrie, Halya Wilson (Ukrainian-Canadian Congress Calgary Branch) and members of the Ukrainian community.

“For generations, the Ukrainian-Canadian community has helped form Alberta’s unique identity. Sept. 7 marks the day in 1891 when the first documented immigrants from Ukraine came to Canada. This wave of people was the beginning of what is known as the great migration to the land of opportunity, which continued until 1930.

“Since then, the Ukrainian community has made tremendous contributions in our province. Many families take pride in tracing their roots back to the first Ukrainian pioneers who settled here, and we continue to welcome newcomers from Ukraine to help build Alberta’s future.

“The Ukrainian community will always be an important part of our province’s cultural tapestry. I encourage everyone to learn more about this unique part of Alberta’s history.”

