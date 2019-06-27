Unidentified Male High River - Gateway Gazette

On June 27, 2019, High River RCMP entered into an investigation in which an unknown male was arrested. The male has refused to speak and would not provide his name to police. The RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the male, shown in the attached photograph. The male appears to be about 25-30 years old and was found riding a red Giant bicycle. The male doesn’t have any tattoos or distinguishing features. Anyone recognizing the male is asked to call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or 403-652-2356. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.