Unique Fundraiser For Rowan House

By Gateway Gazette

Oct 01

Aiming to set an Alberta record for most attended indoor yoga class!

This evening will be hosted by the Foothills’ own, Tanya Ryan; a 75 minute yoga practice (accessable to all levels of practitioner) with a live serendaed savasana, and followed by a live-acoustic set. All funds raised for the evening will be in benefit of The Rowan House Emergency Shelter. With the generosity of the Foothills, we think we can raise $10,000 for the night!

Come out, bring friends and let’s raise money for The Rowan House!

Thu, October 12, 2017, 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Crescent Point Regional Field House, 125 Field House Drive East, Aldersyde, AB

Purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/warriorsforwomen-tickets-37930803053

Tanya Ryan is a singer/songwriter and yoga teacher from Okotoks, Alberta. She has been teaching yoga for the past 6 years whilst pursuing her career in music. Tanya began volunteering regularly with The Rowan House Emergency Shelter in 2013, and in that time has raised over $10, 000 for the cause.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Unique Fundraiser For Rowan House

High River Horsewoman Becomes Stampede Princess: 2018 Calgary Stampede Queen and Princesses Crowned!

Bear Spray Training & Wildlife Mitigation Workshop

Millarville Community Garage Sale & Harvest Festival

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post High River Horsewoman Becomes Stampede Princess: 2018 Calgary Stampede Queen and Princesses Crowned! Next Post Unique Fundraiser For Rowan House
%d bloggers like this: