Unique Fundraiser For Rowan House

Aiming to set an Alberta record for most attended indoor yoga class!

This evening will be hosted by the Foothills’ own, Tanya Ryan; a 75 minute yoga practice (accessable to all levels of practitioner) with a live serendaed savasana, and followed by a live-acoustic set. All funds raised for the evening will be in benefit of The Rowan House Emergency Shelter. With the generosity of the Foothills, we think we can raise $10,000 for the night!

Come out, bring friends and let’s raise money for The Rowan House!

Thu, October 12, 2017, 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Crescent Point Regional Field House, 125 Field House Drive East, Aldersyde, AB

Purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/warriorsforwomen-tickets-37930803053

Tanya Ryan is a singer/songwriter and yoga teacher from Okotoks, Alberta. She has been teaching yoga for the past 6 years whilst pursuing her career in music. Tanya began volunteering regularly with The Rowan House Emergency Shelter in 2013, and in that time has raised over $10, 000 for the cause.

