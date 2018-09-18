United Conservative Caucus Met in Lethbridge - Gateway Gazette

LETHBRIDGE, AB: The United Conservative Caucus came together in Lethbridge Thursday to plan for the upcoming fall sitting of the Legislature.

“After a busy summer meeting with Albertans across the province, we are gathering in Lethbridge to prepare for the lead up to the 2019 provincial election.” said United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney.

The Official Opposition Caucus also met with Lethbridge community groups to prepare for the fall session of the Legislature, and to seek input for the UCP platform for the next election, which will focus on reigniting Alberta’s economy, and fighting for Alberta’s economic interests.

“Lethbridge is a key engine of Alberta’s economy. Our commitment to scrap the carbon tax and renew the Alberta Advantage is resonating with Lethbridge residents who have been affected by the NDP’s high-tax, job-killing policies.”