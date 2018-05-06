United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney Congratulates Fort-McMurray By-election Candidate - Gateway Gazette

EDMONTON, AB: United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney has issued the following statement regarding the by-election candidate nomination in Fort McMurray-Conklin:

I would like to offer my sincere congratulations to Laila Goodridge on winning tonight’s nomination as the United Conservative candidate in the upcoming Fort McMurray-Conklin by-election to fill the seat of our good friend, Brian Jean.

I am thrilled at the prospect of having another strong, talented woman like Laila join our United Conservative team. We need voices like hers at the caucus table and in the Legislature, fighting for pragmatic, common sense solutions to the issues that really matter to Albertans. I have no doubt that the people of Fort McMurray-Conklin will be well served with Laila as their representative in the Legislature.

The amount of interest in this nomination race is a testament to the enthusiasm and hope that a United Conservative party brings to everyday Albertans, who are taking ownership of getting their province back on track. We cannot take anything for granted, and I look forward to working with Laila to ensure we keep this seat!

I’d also like to thank Elizabeth Keating, Phil Meagher, and Willie Hoflin for putting their names forward, and I know they will continue to work with our party to win every vote in this by-election and the general election in 2019.