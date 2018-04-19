United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney issued the following statement on Yom Ha’atzmaut - Gateway Gazette

Today marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the modern State of Israel as the refuge, homeland, and bastion of the Jewish People.

Israel’s very existence is something of a miracle. A nation born from the ashes of the Holocaust, Israel has survived multiple invasions and constant existential threats, to thrive as one of the freest and most innovative countries on Earth. While some choose to deny the historical basis for Israel and its right to exist, we remember that it has always been the homeland of the Jewish people since Biblical times.

Thanks to the bravery and resilience of Israelis, the Jewish homeland continues to thrive and be a sign of hope for the future. I wish all those celebrating this important day a Yom Ha’atzmaut Sameach.