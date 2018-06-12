 United Conservative MLA Prasad Panda Discusses Market Access in Manitoba - Gateway Gazette

United Conservative MLA Prasad Panda Discusses Market Access in Manitoba

By Contributor

Jun 12

EDMONTON, AB – Prasad Panda, United Conservative Energy Critic and MLA for Calgary Foothills Party traveled to Manitoba to discuss market access and mutual economic concerns with members of Manitoba’s Cabinet in Winnipeg and Town of Churchill stakeholders.

On May 31 Panda met with:

  • Honourable Ralph Eichler, Minister of Agriculture and MLA for Lakeside
  • Honourable Eileen Clarke, Minister of Indigenous and Northern Relations and MLA for Agazziz
  • Honourable Ron Schuler, Minister of Infrastructure and MLA for St. Paul
  • Honourable Ian Wishart, Minister of Education and Training and MLA for Portage La Prairie

On June 1, Panda took part in a tour of the Port of Churchill and railway facilities, and visited other sites in the area. There are two private proposals to purchase the railway and port.

Churchill is increasingly seen as a location for international market access with European markets because the sailing time over the St. Lawrence Seaway is two days shorter.

As the United Conservative Energy Critic Panda is committed to exploring new locations to move Alberta’s exports to tidewater.

