United Conservative Party Caucus Ready to Fight For Albertans

EDMONTON, AB: United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney announced the United Conservative Party Critics who will hold the Notley NDP Government to account, and stand up for Albertans under attack from the Trudeau Liberals in Ottawa. Today’s announcement follows the unveiling of the United Conservative Party’s Caucus Leadership Team yesterday.

“For far too long the Notley NDP has refused to stand up for Albertans who have seen their livelihoods under attack from the Trudeau Liberals,” said United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney. “Today I unveiled the team of United Conservative Party critics who will stand with Albertans and fight to restore the Alberta advantage.”

Cypress-Medicine Hat MLA Drew Barnes has been appointed as the Finance critic charged with holding the NDP to account for their fiscal mismanagement. Calgary-Fish Creek MLA Richard Gotfried has been appointed as the Economic Development, Trade, and Jobs critic charged with defending Albertans from the devastating economic policies proposed by the Notley NDP and the Trudeau Liberals. Calgary-Foothills MLA Prasad Panda will be the United Conservative Party’s voice standing up for Alberta’s oil and gas industry that is under siege from the Notley NDP and Trudeau Liberals. MLA for Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo MLA Tany Yao and Drayton Valley-Devon MLA Mark Smith will fight to ensure Albertans are receiving the important frontline health care and education services they need.

“In the coming months, our United Conservative Party critics will get to work ensuring the best interests of Albertans is at the heart of public policy in Alberta,” said United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney.

FULL UNITED CONSERVATIVE PARTY CRITIC LIST

File United Conservative Party Critic Finance & Treasury Board Drew Barnes Health

Emergency Response & Disaster Preparedness Tany Yao Infrastructure Glen Van Dijken Transportation Wayne Drysdale Education Mark Smith Economic Development, Trade & Jobs Richard Gotfried Solicitor General Mike Ellis Environment & Parks Todd Loewen Agriculture Rick Strankman Forestry Dave Schneider Municipal Affairs Pat Stier Energy Prasad Panda Community & Social Services,

Democracy & Accountability Nathan Cooper Children’s Services,

Status of Women Leela Aheer Seniors & Housing,

Multiculturalism Prab Gill Indigenous Relations David Hanson Labour Grant Hunter Service Alberta Scott Cyr Culture & Tourism Ron Orr Advanced Education Wayne Anderson Property & Surface Rights Wes Taylor Electricity & Renewables Don MacIntyre Justice Angela Pitt

