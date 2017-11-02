United Conservative Party Caucus Ready to Fight For Albertans

EDMONTON, AB: United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney announced the United Conservative Party Critics who will hold the Notley NDP Government to account, and stand up for Albertans under attack from the Trudeau Liberals in Ottawa. Today’s announcement follows the unveiling of the United Conservative Party’s Caucus Leadership Team yesterday.
“For far too long the Notley NDP has refused to stand up for Albertans who have seen their livelihoods under attack from the Trudeau Liberals,” said United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney. “Today I unveiled the team of United Conservative Party critics who will stand with Albertans and fight to restore the Alberta advantage.”
Cypress-Medicine Hat MLA Drew Barnes has been appointed as the Finance critic charged with holding the NDP to account for their fiscal mismanagement. Calgary-Fish Creek MLA Richard Gotfried has been appointed as the Economic Development, Trade, and Jobs critic charged with defending Albertans from the devastating economic policies proposed by the Notley NDP and the Trudeau Liberals. Calgary-Foothills MLA Prasad Panda will be the United Conservative Party’s voice standing up for Alberta’s oil and gas industry that is under siege from the Notley NDP and Trudeau Liberals. MLA for Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo MLA Tany Yao and Drayton Valley-Devon MLA Mark Smith will fight to ensure Albertans are receiving the important frontline health care and education services they need.
“In the coming months, our United Conservative Party critics will get to work ensuring the best interests of Albertans is at the heart of public policy in Alberta,” said United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney.
FULL UNITED CONSERVATIVE PARTY CRITIC LIST
|File
|United Conservative Party Critic
|Finance & Treasury Board
|Drew Barnes
|Health
Emergency Response & Disaster Preparedness
|Tany Yao
|Infrastructure
|Glen Van Dijken
|Transportation
|Wayne Drysdale
|Education
|Mark Smith
|Economic Development, Trade & Jobs
|Richard Gotfried
|Solicitor General
|Mike Ellis
|Environment & Parks
|Todd Loewen
|Agriculture
|Rick Strankman
|Forestry
|Dave Schneider
|Municipal Affairs
|Pat Stier
|Energy
|Prasad Panda
|Community & Social Services,
Democracy & Accountability
|Nathan Cooper
|Children’s Services,
Status of Women
|Leela Aheer
|Seniors & Housing,
Multiculturalism
|Prab Gill
|Indigenous Relations
|David Hanson
|Labour
|Grant Hunter
|Service Alberta
|Scott Cyr
|Culture & Tourism
|Ron Orr
|Advanced Education
|Wayne Anderson
|Property & Surface Rights
|Wes Taylor
|Electricity & Renewables
|Don MacIntyre
|Justice
|Angela Pitt