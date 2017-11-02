United Conservative Party Caucus Ready to Fight For Albertans

By Gateway Gazette

Nov 02

EDMONTON, AB: United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney announced the United Conservative Party Critics who will hold the Notley NDP Government to account, and stand up for Albertans under attack from the Trudeau Liberals in Ottawa. Today’s announcement follows the unveiling of the United Conservative Party’s Caucus Leadership Team yesterday.

“For far too long the Notley NDP has refused to stand up for Albertans who have seen their livelihoods under attack from the Trudeau Liberals,” said United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney. “Today I unveiled the team of United Conservative Party critics who will stand with Albertans and fight to restore the Alberta advantage.”

Cypress-Medicine Hat MLA Drew Barnes has been appointed as the Finance critic charged with holding the NDP to account for their fiscal mismanagement.  Calgary-Fish Creek MLA Richard Gotfried has been appointed as the Economic Development, Trade, and Jobs critic charged with defending Albertans from the devastating economic policies proposed by the Notley NDP and the Trudeau Liberals. Calgary-Foothills MLA Prasad Panda will be the United Conservative Party’s voice standing up for Alberta’s oil and gas industry that is under siege from the Notley NDP and Trudeau Liberals. MLA for Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo MLA Tany Yao and Drayton Valley-Devon MLA Mark Smith will fight to ensure Albertans are receiving the important frontline health care and education services they need.

“In the coming months, our United Conservative Party critics will get to work ensuring the best interests of Albertans is at the heart of public policy in Alberta,” said United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney.

FULL UNITED CONSERVATIVE PARTY CRITIC LIST

File United Conservative Party Critic
Finance & Treasury Board Drew Barnes
Health
Emergency Response & Disaster Preparedness		 Tany Yao
Infrastructure Glen Van Dijken
Transportation Wayne Drysdale
Education Mark Smith
Economic Development, Trade & Jobs Richard Gotfried
Solicitor General Mike Ellis
Environment & Parks Todd Loewen
Agriculture Rick Strankman
Forestry Dave Schneider
Municipal Affairs Pat Stier
Energy Prasad Panda
Community & Social Services,
Democracy & Accountability		 Nathan Cooper
Children’s Services,
Status of Women		 Leela Aheer
Seniors & Housing,
Multiculturalism		 Prab Gill
Indigenous Relations David Hanson
Labour Grant Hunter
Service Alberta Scott Cyr
Culture & Tourism Ron Orr
Advanced Education Wayne Anderson
Property & Surface Rights Wes Taylor
Electricity & Renewables Don MacIntyre
Justice Angela Pitt

 

