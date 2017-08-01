United Conservative Party Caucus Statement on Major Fentanyl Bust

EDMONTON, AB: The United Conservative Party caucus’ Justice Critics, Angela Pitt and Mike Ellis, and United Conservative Party caucus Mental Health Critic Mark Smith released the following statement on the largest fentanyl pill bust in Canada’s history:

“Getting these drugs off of Alberta’s streets will undoubtedly save lives, and we thank the Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement Unit for this major bust.

“Our province continues to be in the throes of an opioid crisis, and we need to empower our law enforcement agencies to have the tools they need to seize more of these incredibly dangerous drugs.

“This fentanyl bust shows that Alberta still is in crisis and the government needs to address the complexity of these problems by working collaboratively with all stakeholders.”

