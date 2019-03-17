United Conservatives Announce Plan to Boost Protection of Alberta Women and Support Survivors of Sexual Assault - Gateway Gazette

$5 million in new funding for sexual assault service centres and a 24-7 tele-health link

EDMONTON, AB: Alberta has the unwelcome distinction of having among all the provinces, the third worst record of sexual assaults. More than one seventh of all sexual assaults reported in Canada, were committed here.

United Conservative party deputy leader Leela Aheer stated, “To combat sexual assault and provide service to survivors of sexual violence,

I am proud to announce that a United Conservative government will commit $5 million in new funding, of which $3.5 million will be directed to the sexual assault service centres that provide counseling, support, and advocacy for those who most need it on their journey to healing.”

Aheer’s announcement comes in the wake of two pledges by UCP leader Jason Kenney to improve protection for Alberta women. Three weeks ago, he announced an Action Plan to Fight Human Trafficking including the Saving the Girl Next Door Act which would empower victims of trafficking to get restraining orders against their abusers and would allow victims to sue traffickers.

Last week, he announced that under a UCP government, Alberta would have its own version of Clare’s Law, Saskatchewan legislation that will allow police to inform women who want to know, whether their partner has a history of sexual violence.

“I am glad to say that the protection of vulnerable women is dear to the heart of the leader of the United Conservative Party, my friend, Jason Kenney,” she added. “It is to mine as well.”

Aheer noted that Albertans across the province share her concerns.

“However, the numbers speak for themselves. Alberta has a bad record of sexual abuse. It’s not somebody else’s problem, it’s ours. And we have to do what Albertans want us to do, and fix it. We need to tackle reducing the number of women who are sexually assaulted with as much intensity as any other serious issue in the province,” she added.

The balance of the $5 million in new funding, after grants to the sexual assault service centres, will go to improving service to victims in remote and rural areas, where time, distance and cultural issues may impair the successful handling of reports of sexual assault.

“In particular,” said Aheer, “we need to improve the collection and storage of sexual assault evidence. At present, procedures are not applied consistently and specialized knowledge is not available everywhere. This means women who are already traumatized, feel pressured into making hasty decisions to press charges, or abandon them altogether. We want to have a third option, that involves collecting and storing evidence while a victim considers what they want to do.”

Aheer said training would be a major part of the package, together with a 24/hour line to a duty sexual assault nurse examiner, and ensuring that all police stations have sexual assault evidence kits.

Aheer and Kenney have met with the Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services who say the number of people reporting incidents of sexual assault has increased significantly. This is supported by Statistics Canada data that says:

The United Conservative Party is also committing to maintaining the government’s 50% increase in funding for women’s shelters, from $33M to $51M.

Backgrounder

Supporting Survivors

Sexual Assault Centres funding

The Challenge

Among Canada’s provinces, Alberta has the third-highest rate of sexual assault. [2]

In 2015 there were 2,880 incidents of sexual assault (levels 1-3) in Alberta compared to 2,426 in BC and 1,146 in Saskatchewan according to Statistics Canada.

The Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services say the number of people reporting incidents of sexual assault has increased significantly in recent years. This is supported by Statistics Canada data that says:

General considerations

1. Well-supported victims will have a more positive criminal justice experience and will likely be a better witness if supported by interagency collaboration. The ultimate goal of this collaboration is to provide more effective investigations, prosecutions, and support services for victims of sexual offences while ensuring that re-traumatization by the system is kept to a minimum.

2. The role of police and health care providers responding to allegations of sexual assault is critical since these people are the victim’s first point of contact. All further decisions by the victim will be based on this initial contact.

3. Sexual Assault crimes are investigated by detectives where the actual assault occurred, not where the victim is from or which hospital they go to. For example, a victim may live in Edmonton, be assaulted in Banff, and go to the hospital in Calgary. The police force that investigates would be in Banff.

4. Sexual assault evidence collection can be performed up a week after the sexual assault depending on where on the body samples are being collected.

Alberta Specific Issues:

In rural areas, there is a lack of specialized professionals to support victims, investigate assaults, and collect evidence through a sexual assault examination.

This is compounded by fears of familiarity, of doing the exam, and confusion surrounding changing protocols that may affect whether evidence is admissible.

Removing victims from their local community to Alberta’s big cities may lead to re-traumatization.

Lack of education on consent and how to report a sexual assault (what are a victim’s options).

Lack of legislation governing the standards/cohesiveness of how to collect evidence of sexual, deficient training in administering the kit, no definition on how long kits are stored.

Training required for first responders.

Underreporting of sexual assault in rural areas due to fear of re-victimization, distrust of outsiders, normalization of sexual assault in their communities, fear of not being believed, low anonymity and concern for confidentiality.

The UCP Plan

Given the critical importance of this issue, a UCP government will:

Increase funding to sexual assault services centres by $3.5 million annually, up about 20% from $16.5 million currently.

Work with post-secondary institutions and experienced frontline workers to ensure medical professional students, including future nurses and doctors, are trained on procedural expectations for evidence collection, and sensitivities and myths surrounding victims of sexual assault.

Empower victims of sexual assault by ensuring a “Third Option” choice to preserve evidence is available so they are not forced to immediately decide whether or not to proceed with a formal report. We would legislate a time frame sexual assault evidence kits must be kept. Victims should be notified at the time of disclosure of this time frame and the fact that they will be contacted within “x” months of the kit being destroyed.

Ensure all RCMP/Police detachments are equipped to handle and store sexual assault evidence kits. A UCP government will work with the federal government and provide additional funding where necessary.

Fund a tele-health link that is staffed 24/7 by a designated qualified specialist in sexual assault who can provide real time support and guidance to nurses in rural areas so that victims can remain in their community if they choose to. We estimate this promise will cost $1.5 million annually.

Create a triage protocol in conjunction with expert stakeholders and front line workers that stipulates the immediate care of a sexual assault victim: consolidate written checklists with clear procedural expectations of immediate sexual assault services for every Emergency Room in Alberta including rural areas and reserves. Ensure that there is a clear body in charge of updating and disseminating this information to healthcare centers across the province.

This is in addition to the recently announced Action Plan to Fight Human Trafficking including the Saving the Girl Next Door Act which would empower victims of trafficking to get restraining orders against their abusers and would allow victims to sue traffickers.

