United Conservatives Announce Rural Crime Taskforce

EDMONTON, AB: Friday, in an address to the Alberta Association of Municipal Districts and Counties (AAMDC) Fall Convention, United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney announced the creation of the UCP’s Task Force on Rural Crime, which will work to address the current increase in rural crime affecting Alberta’s rural families.

“As I travelled across the province over the last 18 months, the overwhelming message I received from rural Albertans was that they are fed up with NDP inaction to address the escalating crime rates in their communities,” said Kenney. “The Task Force will engage meaningfully with Albertans on this critical issue – something that the NDP has been unwilling to do for more than two years now.”

In the coming months, the Task Force will travel to rural communities hit hard by the sharp increase in crime, and listen to their ideas on how to make life safer for Alberta’s rural families.

The Task Force membership will consist of UCP MLAs Angela Pitt, Mike Ellis and Don MacIntyre, along with local municipal and law enforcement officials. They will also be tasked with reporting back to the caucus with a common-sense action plan that will address the NDP’s neglect on this very important issue.

“This task force brings a wealth experience that will help us get to the bottom of this crisis and develop practical, common-sense solutions that will have a positive impact on victims,” said Kenney. “We all have a right to feel safe in our own homes and there’s no question the NDP has let rural Albertans down when it comes to keeping their communities safe. If the NDP won’t step up and address this problem, the UCP will.”

