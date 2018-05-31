United Conservatives Call for Emergency Debate to Ensure Successful Construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Project - Gateway Gazette

By Contributor
“While we are glad that the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion was not permanently cancelled yesterday, the deal does nothing to address the existing uncertainty,” said United Conservative House Leader Jason Nixon. “It’s time for clear and decisive action to ensure certainty for a project that is in Alberta’s vital economic interests.”
In the Legislature, Alberta’s NDP stood to argue against the United Conservative motion to allow for meaningful debate on ensuring certainty for the future of the much-needed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion:
“It’s unfortunate that the NDP and their Trudeau Liberal allies tried to ignore the growing threat posed by the BC NDP government for several months, creating uncertainty for future investment in the energy industry and the jobs that depend on it,” Nixon concluded.
The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion originally proposed by Kinder Morgan would allow greater access to world markets for Alberta’s natural resources, better securing Canada’s economic future. The Conference Board of Canada has estimated that the Trans Mountain Expansion Project will create the equivalent of 15,000 construction jobs and 37,000 direct and indirect jobs per year of operation.
Trans Mountain Deal Does Nothing to End Ongoing Uncertainty
United Conservatives Call for Emergency Debate to Ensure Successful Construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Project
