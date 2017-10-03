United Conservatives Call on NDP Government to Reevaluate Current Court Interpreter Program

By Gateway Gazette

Oct 03

EDMONTON, AB: News that Alberta’s court interpreter program is at a “crisis point” should be a call to action for the Justice Minister to reevaluate the current program to ensure Albertans have equitable access to the courts, the United Conservative Party Official Opposition said.

United Conservative Party Justice Critic Mike Ellis said that the volunteer-run program should be reviewed to ensure that interpretation services are adequate to meet the needs of Albertans.

“As the population of our province grows and becomes more diverse, we need to ensure that all Albertans are ensured the right to a fair trial and other court services,” Ellis said. “The United Conservatives hear the concerns of various cultural communities, and will work hard to ensure that our justice system is responsive to changing needs.”

Ellis concluded by saying that the current piecemeal system exists today only because of the hard work of volunteers and may need to be formalized as demand grows, and that the United Conservatives will be monitoring this situation closely going forward.

