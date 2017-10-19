United Conservatives Celebrate 88th Anniversary of Person’s Case

EDMONTON, AB (October 18, 2017): United Conservative Status of Women Critic Leela Aheer has issued the following statement in recognition of Person’s Day:

“Each year on October 18th, we remember the five amazing Alberta women who were relentless in their fight to see women recognized as persons under the law.

“This case, known as the Persons Case, was brought by Emily Murphy, Nellie McClung, Irene Parlby, Louise McKinney and Henrietta Edwards, and paved the way for women across Canada to be appointed to the Senate.

“It was a remarkable accomplishment that, even 88 years later, still stands as one of the most critical advancements for women’s equality in Canada and I couldn’t be more proud to know that these pioneers were from right here in Alberta.

“As we celebrate the anniversary of this historic achievement, we must recognize that there is still work to be done. Albertans can rest assured that the United Conservative Caucus is committed to working with our legislature colleagues and stakeholders across the province to keep advancing women’s issues and moving toward true equality.”

