United Conservatives Celebrate Alberta teachers on World Teacher Day

By Gateway Gazette

Oct 05

EDMONTON, AB (October 5, 2017): United Conservative Education Critics Leela Aheer and Dave Rodney have issued the following statement in recognition of World Teacher Day:

“Today, we pay tribute to the tens of thousands of dedicated teachers across Alberta.

“Alberta teachers provide our children with a world-class education and invest countless extra hours coaching and mentoring students, always going above and beyond the call of duty.

“All Albertans owe teachers across the province a debt of gratitude for their dedication to ensuring the next generation of citizens is ready to meet the challenges that lie ahead.

“To all Alberta teachers: thank you from the bottom of our hearts for everything you do.”

