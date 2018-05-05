United Conservatives Celebrate Asian Heritage Month - Gateway Gazette

EDMONTON, AB – United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney has issued the following statement to mark the beginning of Asian Heritage Month:

“May is Asian Heritage Month, where we come together to celebrate the culture and contributions of Canadians of Asian descent. Today, I am pleased to acknowledge the beginning of this important celebration.

“Asian Heritage Month gives us the opportunity to recognize the many contributions made by Asian Canadians to the cultural mosaic of Canada. Furthermore, this month we can also acknowledge the many achievements that Canadians of Asian descent have made in fields like business, medicine, and engineering just to name a few. These accomplishments have made Canada a richer and more vibrant country.

“Since first recognized by the Canadian government in 2002, Asian Heritage Month has become a vibrant celebration of Asian history and culture across the country. This month, I encourage all Albertans to take part in the many festivities across the province that celebrate Asian culture.”