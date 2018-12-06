United Conservatives Celebrate Chanukah - Gateway Gazette

EDMONTON, AB (December 2, 2018): United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney issued the following statement in celebration of Chanukah:

“Today at sun down, members of the Jewish community will gather with family and friends to celebrate the first night of Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights

“This eight-day holiday commemorates the triumph of the Maccabees over their oppressors over 2,000 years ago, liberating Jerusalem and the Holy Temple. The Maccabees victory resonates today as a triumph of religious freedom over subjugation, of good over evil, and – as signified by the lighting of the Menorah – of light over darkness.

“Chanukah provides an opportunity for all Albertans to reflect on the importance of faith, freedom and tradition as well as the many contributions made by Alberta’s Jewish community to the strength and vibrancy of this province.

“I am proud to join with other Albertans in wishing the best to all who celebrate Chanukah.

“Chag Chanukkah Sameach”