United Conservatives Celebrate Eid al Adha - Gateway Gazette

Muslims in Canada and around the world will begin the celebration of one of the most important holidays in Islam, Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice.

This festival takes place for four days during the month of Dhul Hijjah, and represents the dedication of the Prophet Abraham to God. During this month, millions of Muslims from around the world make pilgrimage to Mecca. It is in the practice of Islam that all able-bodied Muslims who can afford to do so must take this journey at least once in their lifetime.

Many Muslims celebrate this holiday by attending congregational prayers, donating to the less fortunate, and exchanging gifts.

As leader of the United Conservative Party, I would like to wish all Muslims undertaking the Hajj a safe and happy journey. To those celebrating in Canada, I wish you a happy Eid al-Adha with friends and family.

Eid al-Adha Mubarak.