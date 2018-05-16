United Conservatives Celebrate Ramadan - Gateway Gazette

EDMONTON, AB: United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney has issued the following statement to mark the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan:

“The Holy Month of Ramadan, which begins today, takes place during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, the month in which the Qur’an is believed to have been revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

“Fasting during the month of Ramadan, one of the five pillars of Islam, is intended to foster generosity and understanding. As our Muslim friends across the province observe this fast during the longer summer days I encourage all Albertans to use this month as an opportunity to learn about Islam.

“As Leader of Alberta’s Official Opposition, I extend my best wishes to all Albertan and Canadian Muslims as they observe the month of Ramadan.

“Ramadan Mubarak.”