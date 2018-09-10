United Conservatives Celebrate Rosh Hashanah - Gateway Gazette

EDMONTON, AB (September 9, 2018): United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney has issued the following statement in recognition of Rosh Hashanah:

“Today at sundown, Jewish Canadians will come together with family and friends to celebrate the beginning of the Jewish New Year – Rosh Hashanah.

Rosh Hashanah marks the beginning of the ten days of repentance known as the Days of Awe, when members of the Jewish community reflect on the past year, seek forgiveness for their transgressions and make resolutions for the year ahead.

For all Albertans it is an opportunity to reflect on the contributions of the Jewish community to our province and country.

As Leader of the United Conservative Party, I wish all those celebrating many great blessings and may this New Year bring you health, peace, and prosperity.

Shana Tova u’metukah