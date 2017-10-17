United Conservatives Congratulate Municipal Election Candidates Across Alberta

EDMONTON, AB: United Conservative Interim Leader Nathan Cooper and Municipal Affairs Critics Pat Stier and Ric McIver have issued the following statement congratulating all those who stood for election in the municipal elections:

“Tonight, as votes are counted in municipalities across Alberta, we want to congratulate all those who put their name on the ballot to represent their communities as mayors, reeves, councillors and school board trustees.

“Regardless of the outcome, your participation in this process is essential to the proper functioning of a healthy democracy, and your ideas have made valuable contributions to the debate.

“The call to serve in public life is an honourable one and we thank each and every candidate for your courage, commitment and dedication to your communities. Alberta is a better place because of people like you.”

