United Conservatives kick off largest political conference in Alberta history - Gateway Gazette

United Conservatives kick off largest political conference in Alberta history

By Gateway Gazette

May 06

Rona Ambrose spoke at the convention

RED DEER, AB: Over 2,600 United Conservative delegates assembled in Red Deer Friday as the United Conservative Party kicked off the largest political convention in Alberta’s history.

“The overwhelming interest in our founding convention has received from all corners of Alberta is a testament to the momentum of our united movement,” said United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney. “I’m thrilled at the number of members making  the trip to Red Deer this weekend to participate in our policy development process, as well as elect our first party executive and board of directors.”

Over the course of the weekend, United Conservative delegates will vote on over 300 governance and policy resolutions, which will provide direction as United Conservatives prepare for the 2019 general election.

“The momentum of our United Conservative Party is undeniable, and this is thanks to the unqualified success of the unity project,” said Kenney. “The over 2,600 delegates in attendance and 120,000 members across the province are ready to roll up their sleeves and work hard to elect a pragmatic, common sense government focused on the priorities of everyday Albertans. I look forward to working together to renew the Alberta Advantage.”

