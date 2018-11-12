United Conservatives Mark Remembrance Day - Gateway Gazette

CALGARY, AB (November 11, 2018): United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney has issued the following statement to mark Remembrance Day:

“Each year on November 11, we pause to honour the sacrifices made by service men and women both past and present.

“We bow our heads in silent prayer for those who gave their lives so that we might live ours in peace.

“We wear the poppy as an outward symbol of our deep respect and gratitude for all who wear the uniform to courageously defend our values and way of life.

“We cast our minds back to the trenches at Passchendaele, the beaches of Normandy, and the fields of Afghanistan to remember those who fought, and died, for our freedom.

“The act of remembrance ensures the memory of those we’ve lost lives on forever, and that the ongoing sacrifice of the men and women of our armed forces does not go unrecognized.

“As the great poet Laurence Binyon so aptly put it: Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them.

“Lest we forget.”