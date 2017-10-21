United Conservatives Mourn the Loss of Cypress-area Volunteer Firefighter

EDMONTON, AB: United Conservative Interim Leader Nathan Cooper and MLA for Cypress-Medicine Hat Drew Barnes have issued the following statement in response to the tragic death of James Hargrave, a volunteer firefighter killed while working to fight the wildfire in Cypress County:

“We were deeply saddened to learn that James Hargrave lost his life while fighting a wildfire in Cypress County on Tuesday evening.

“James was a pillar in his community, a hardworking Alberta rancher, a dedicated volunteer and a friend to all who knew him.

“Tragedies like this serve as a reminder of the danger that our first responders face on a daily basis and the sacrifices they, and their families, are prepared to make to keep us safe.

