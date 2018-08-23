United Conservatives recognize Black Ribbon Day - Gateway Gazette

EDMONTON, AB (August 22, 2018): United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney has issued the following statement in recognition of Black Ribbon Day:

“Today we honour the memory of the victims of communism and Nazism over the last century. This date marks the grim anniversary of the Nazi-Soviet signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, the non-aggression treaty which spurred the events resulting in the Second World War. The pact paved the way for the violent occupation of many Central and Eastern European Countries.

“Throughout the existence of these totalitarian and murderous regimes, tens of millions fell victim to unimaginable sufferings. Many Canadians experienced these brutalities firsthand, or have family members who have lived through them.

“In 2009, this day was designated by the Canadian Parliament as Black Ribbon Day, the National Day of Remembrance, to preserve the memory of those who suffered these horrific evils.

“Today is a day to reflect on the price paid by so many for the horrors of Communism and Nazism and to reaffirm our commitment to not repeat these historical mistakes.

“As Canadians, we must keep our promise to protect freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.