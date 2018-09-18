United Conservatives Recognize Yom Kippur - Gateway Gazette

EDMONTON, AB (September 17, 2018): United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney has issued the following statement recognizing Yom Kippur:

“At sundown today, the Jewish community in Alberta and around the world begin the observance of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.

“Considered the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, Yom Kippur marks the end of the High Holy Days and ushers in a 24-hour period of introspection, prayer, fasting, and repentance. The following sundown, Jewish families, friends, and communities will gather to mark the conclusion of this period of solemn observance and break the fast together.

“On this holy day it is an opportunity for all Albertans to learn more about the Jewish faith and the significant contributions the Jewish community has made to our province’s rich and diverse heritage. As Leader of the United Conservative Party, I extend my best wishes to Jewish people everywhere as they observe this most solemn and sacred holiday on their calendar.

“G’mar chatima tovah.”