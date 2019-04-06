United Conservatives Release Election Platform - Gateway Gazette

“Getting Alberta Back to Work” includes balanced budget by 2022/23

CALGARY, AB: United Conservative leader Jason Kenney released the party’s 2019 election platform, “Getting Alberta Back to Work.”

The plan includes 3 priorities:

Get Albertans Back to Work

Making Life Better for All Albertans

Standing up for Alberta

Within those 3 priorities, United Conservatives have made 5 major commitments:

1) JOB CREATION PLAN

Enact a Job Creation Tax Cut that reduces the tax on job creators by 1/3 from 12% to 8% over four years and creates at least 55,000 new full-time jobs

Cut red tape on job creators by 1/3 over four years to get Alberta working

Pass the Open for Business Act to make it easier for job creators to hire workers

2) REPEAL THE CARBON TAX

Bill 1 of a United Conservative government will be the Carbon Tax Repeal Act

At $1.4 billion, this will be the largest tax cut in

Alberta’s history.

We will stop the NDP’s planned 67% increase to the carbon tax, and sue the Trudeau government if it tries to impose a carbon tax on Alberta

3) STAND UP FOR ALBERTA

Stand Up for Alberta against Trudeau and foreign funded special interests that are trying to land lock our interests

Fight for pipelines and a fair deal for Alberta, including a referendum on equalization payments

4) GET OUR FISCAL HOUSE IN ORDER

Balance the budget in the first term through economic growth and prudent spending without cutting front-line services

5) PROTECT QUALITY HEALTH CARE AND EDUCATION

The platform leads to a balanced budget by 2022/23. The economic forecasts have been confirmed and validated by Stokes Economics, the same firm used to providing forecasting for the Government of Alberta.

The full platform and comprehensive statement from United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney can be read here.