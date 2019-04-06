 United Conservatives Release Election Platform - Gateway Gazette

United Conservatives Release Election Platform

By Contributor

Apr 06

“Getting Alberta Back to Work” includes balanced budget by 2022/23

CALGARY, AB: United Conservative leader Jason Kenney released the party’s 2019 election platform, “Getting Alberta Back to Work.”

The plan includes 3 priorities:

  • Get Albertans Back to Work

  • Making Life Better for All Albertans

  • Standing up for Alberta

Within those 3 priorities, United Conservatives have made 5 major commitments:

1) JOB CREATION PLAN

  • Enact a Job Creation Tax Cut that reduces the tax on job creators by 1/3 from 12% to 8% over four years and creates at least 55,000 new full-time jobs

  • Cut red tape on job creators by 1/3 over four years to get Alberta working

  • Pass the Open for Business Act to make it easier for job creators to hire workers

2) REPEAL THE CARBON TAX

  • Bill 1 of a United Conservative government will be the Carbon Tax Repeal Act

  • At $1.4 billion, this will be the largest tax cut in

  • Alberta’s history.

  • We will stop the NDP’s planned 67% increase to the carbon tax, and sue the Trudeau government if it tries to impose a carbon tax on Alberta

3) STAND UP FOR ALBERTA

  • Stand Up for Alberta against Trudeau and foreign funded special interests that are trying to land lock our interests

  • Fight for pipelines and a fair deal for Alberta, including a referendum on equalization payments

4) GET OUR FISCAL HOUSE IN ORDER

  • Balance the budget in the first term through economic growth and prudent spending without cutting front-line services

5) PROTECT QUALITY HEALTH CARE AND EDUCATION

The platform leads to a balanced budget by 2022/23. The economic forecasts have been confirmed and validated by Stokes Economics, the same firm used to providing forecasting for the Government of Alberta.

The full platform and comprehensive statement from United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney can be read here.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

United Conservatives Release Election Platform

Standing with Albertans Against Hate Motivated Crimes

Rachel Notley is Fighting for Kids

Rachel Notley is Standing up to Racism

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Longview Library News: Board Members Tour New Calgary Central Library Next Post United Conservatives Release Election Platform