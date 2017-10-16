United Conservatives remember Jim Prentice on 1-year anniversary of his passing

EDMONTON, AB (October 13, 2017): United Conservative Party Caucus Interim Leader Nathan Cooper has issued the following statement to mark the 1-year anniversary of the plane crash that claimed former Premier Jim Prentice’s life:

“One year ago today, Alberta lost a champion when former Premier Jim Prentice’s life was tragically cut short.

“A man who dedicated his life to public service, Premier Prentice served Albertans with honour in the House of Commons as the Member of Parliament for Calgary Centre-North, as a federal cabinet minister in numerous portfolios, and as Alberta’s 16th Premier.

“Premier Prentice was a kind, thoughtful and compassionate leader that always put the needs of others ahead of his own. Jim’s deep love for our province and its people fuelled his desire to leave everything he touched better than he found it, and Alberta truly is better for his efforts.

“Our thoughts are with his wife Karen, their daughters and grandchildren, as well as the families of the three others whose lives were lost that day, as they continue to grieve this tremendous loss.”

