United Conservatives Remember Manmeet Bhullar

EDMONTON, AB (November 23, 2017): United Conservative Opposition Leader Jason Nixon has issued the following statement in recognition of the second anniversary of former Calgary-Greenway MLA Manmeet Bhullar’s death:

“It has been two years since our friend and colleague from the legacy Progressive Conservative caucus was killed on the QEII as he helped a stranded motorist. There is not a day that goes by that Manmeet doesn’t cross our minds and motivate us to live by his example of selfless service.

“We miss Manmeet’s boundless energy, his kind heart, and his passion for serving others. We miss his infectious laugh, his larger-than-life personality, and his fierce devotion to his family, his community and his province.

“We continue to draw inspiration from how Manmeet lived his life, and the profound impact he had on everyone who had the good fortune to meet him. Our thoughts are with his wife Namrita and the entire Bhullar family on this solemn anniversary.”

