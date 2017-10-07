United Conservatives Respond to New Developments in Serenity case

EDMONTON, AB: United Conservative members of the Ministerial Panel on Child Intervention Jason Nixon and Ric McIver have issued the following statement in response to news that charges have been laid in the death of four-year-old Serenity:

“We are relieved to see this case finally take a step forward. It has been more than three years since Serenity’s short life came to a tragic end, and her family has been desperately waiting for justice to be served.

“It’s clear that this case was mishandled from the very beginning and we must understand what went wrong in order to prevent tragedies like this from happening in the future. The United Conservatives remain committed to getting answers for Serenity’s family and seeing that our broken child intervention system is fixed. We will continue asking tough questions in an effort to get to the bottom of this heartbreaking case and ensure no child in care is ever subjected to this level of abuse again.”

