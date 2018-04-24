United Conservatives Thank Outgoing MLAs - Gateway Gazette

EDMONTON, AB: United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney has issued the following statement following announcements from UCP MLAs Wayne Drysdale, Pat Stier, David Schneider and Scott Cyr that they will not seek re-election in 2019:

I want to thank Wayne, Pat, David, and Scott for their significant contributions to the people of Alberta, as well as their commitment to the success of our unity project. They are devoted public servants who stand up for their constituents. Few opportunities can rival the distinct honour of being chosen to represent constituents at the Alberta Legislature, and I’m confident Wayne, Pat, David, and Scott will remember their time here fondly.

Wayne Drysdale just marked his tenth year as an MLA, which included distinguished service as Minister of Transportation and Minister of Infrastructure. He has been a steady voice of wisdom and experience in our caucus. I wish him and Sherry all good things after the next election.

Pat Stier embodies the many aspects that make our province great: he’s a rancher and a farmer, he worked in oil & gas, and he’s devoted decades of his life to serving his community at both the municipal and provincial level. He’s a principled conservative who stood by his party during difficult times.

In the time I’ve known David Schneider, I was pleased to work with someone with a significant background in public service at the municipal level. David represented his constituents well in our caucus, and his keen knowledge of Alberta’s forestry industry and agriculture was a tremendous asset to our team.

Scott Cyr’s background as an accountant was a great asset in holding this government to account each and every day. During the unity process he also played a key role in ensuring the success of our movement. I wish him and his family well.

On behalf of our party and caucus, I know Wayne, Pat, David, and Scott will be missed. Together they leave a proud legacy as founding members of our growing party, and each played a critical role in a unity process that brings us ever closer to fulfilling our promise to renew the Alberta Advantage. With their departure, I am encouraged by the caliber of candidates our party is attracting, which I believe will reflect the diversity of today’s Alberta.