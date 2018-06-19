United Conservatives Welcome Ontario in Carbon Tax Fight - Gateway Gazette

EDMONTON, AB – Alberta’s United Conservative leader Jason Kenney issued the following statement regarding today’s announcement that the incoming Government of Ontario will use every power available to challenge the federal Liberal government’s carbon tax:

“We welcome today’s announcement that the incoming Government of Ontario will fight the carbon tax being pushed by the Trudeau Liberal government in Ottawa.

“Regrettably, Alberta’s NDP government imposed a carbon tax on Albertans, hiked it, and then committed to hike it again just because their Trudeau Liberal allies asked them to.

“Whereas the Government of Saskatchewan is standing up for families across the country with a constitutional challenge against the carbon tax, Alberta’s NDP is choosing to stand with their Trudeau Liberal allies and a tax that makes it more expensive to heat homes and drive to work.

“We welcome today’s news that opposition to the Trudeau-NDP carbon tax is growing with the new Government of Ontario.

“We’ve been clear that should the United Conservatives form government in Alberta, our first measure will be to repeal the NDP carbon tax and join with Saskatchewan and Ontario in the fight against the Trudeau carbon tax.”