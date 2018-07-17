United Conservatives Win Big in By-elections - Gateway Gazette

CALGARY, AB: The United Conservative Party (UCP) has won huge support in by-elections held in Central and Northern Alberta, with an overwhelming percentage of voters electing new UCP Members to the Legislative Assembly.

“Tonight’s results are more proof that the United Conservative Party is on the right track, and that Albertans reject the NDP government’s failed high-tax, high-debt policies. Albertans want a common-sense government focused on jobs, not the failed high-tax ideology of the NDP” said United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney.

Initial results show UCP candidates Laila Goodridge winning the Fort McMurray-Conklin by-election with 66 per cent of the vote, and Devin Dreeshen winning 82 per cent of votes cast in Innisfail-Sylvan Lake.

“Laila and Devin are proud young Albertans who have worked hard with dedicated teams of volunteers for tonight’s tremendous results. They are part of a new generation of leadership that is working hard to get our province back on track, and to stand up for Alberta against those attacking our economy. I want to thank both of them, and all of their supporters, for giving strong representation to their constituents,” Kenney said.

“I am truly humbled by the trust that the people of Fort McMurray-Conklin have placed in me tonight,” said Fort McMurray-Conklin MLA-elect Laila Goodridge. “I am committed to being a strong voice for our oilsands sector and the men and women whose livelihood depends on it. For too long the NDP has stood by while foreign special interests attempt to destroy the industry that powers our economy and has brought prosperity to Canadians from coast to coast.”

“I am overwhelmed by the level of support I’ve received from the people of Innisfail-Sylvan Lake throughout this campaign,” said Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA-elect Devin Dreeshen. “I am excited to join my new colleagues in the Legislature to continue holding this disastrous NDP government to account and provide my constituents and all Albertans with a sense of hope that help is on the way.”