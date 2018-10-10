United Way/High River Partnership – HEROES Week, October 15-19, 2018 - Gateway Gazette

High River, AB: The United Way/High River Partnership is excited to announce the dates of our upcoming fundraiser – HEROES WEEK! Save the dates – October 15-19, 2018. Heroes Week is a fundraising initiative to engage citizens in High River along with raising funds for local social profit organizations.

Like in past years we invite local businesses and organizations to take place in the 4th Annual Workplace Heroes Challenge and the Heroes Lunch (Oct. 19th at Mr. Mike’s) to wrap things up on Friday.

We invite you as local media to please assist us in getting the message out to the community and also we’d love you to participate in this year’s activities.

Be a Workplace Hero in 3 simple steps:

Register your workplace in this year’s 4th Annual Workplace Heroes Challenge

Email [email protected] to register (just send us your contact information, that’s all we need to get you registered)

2. Organize a workplace fundraiser (during the week of October 15 – 19)

Pick something fun and simple – there is a list of great ideas at http://www.calgaryunitedway.org/take-action/toolkit/activities/events

3. Celebrate with us at our Heroes Lunch on Oct. 19 at Mr. Mikes Steakhouse

RSVP at [email protected] if you plan on attending the lunch (lunch is not free, but the fun and celebrations are!)

Bring your envelope with the funds raised to the Heroes Lunch or email [email protected] and we will come by and pick it up.

The United Way/High River Partnership is committed to supporting the development and overall capacity of local non-profit organizations within High River. All money raised in High River stays in High River. In 2017, $75,000 was invested into the community. The UW/HR Partnership supports programs like Big Brothers Big Sisters, Foothills Special Needs Association for Parents and Siblings, Foothills Fetal Alcohol Society, Rowan House Branches Program, Foothills AIM Society, Roots of Empathy, Literacy for Life, the Boys and Girls Club, Food for Thought, and the No Students Goes Hungry Program. By keeping donations local we are building a healthier, stronger community for everyone.