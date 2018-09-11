United Way High River Partnership – The Great Scot Event - Gateway Gazette

High River, AB: The United Way/High River Partnership is thrilled be the recipient of funds raised from the Great Scot event. The 21st annual Great Scot event is hosted by The Highwood Curling Club and Highwood Golf and Country Club. It takes place September 15-16, 2018.
Enjoy curling, cribbage and golf!
$125 per person.
Deadline to register is Monday Sept. 10, 2018.
Call 403-540-3926 for prize donations and questions.
The United Way/High River Partnership is committed to supporting the development and overall capacity of local non-profit organizations within High River. All money raised in High River stays in High River. In 2017, $75,000 was invested into the community. The UW/HR Partnership supports programs like Big Brothers Big Sisters, Foothills Special Needs Association for Parents and Siblings, Foothills Fetal Alcohol Society, Rowan House Branches Program, Foothills AIM Society, Roots of Empathy, Literacy for Life, the Boys and Girls Club, Food for Thought, and the No Students Goes Hungry Program. By keeping donations local we are building a healthier, stronger community for everyone.