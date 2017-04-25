Unity Discussion Group Releases Statement on Progress of Unity Discussions

Calgary, AB: On Friday, the Unity Discussion Group issued a joint statement on the progress of discussions between Wildrose and PC representatives working towards a single unity framework to be approved by the membership of both parties:

“To date, we have held five meetings, with another meeting scheduled for today. Our discussions have been very productive.

“Members from both parties agreed from the outset for Tanis Fiss to function as an independent chair to schedule and oversee our meetings. Ms. Fiss has significant experience serving in corporate communications with over 15 years of experience and has been an integral part of moving our discussions forward.

“While progress has been made, there still remains much to discuss. As always, we are committed to accountability to the respective memberships of both parties. We are confident we will be able to report back to members of both parties in the weeks to come.”

