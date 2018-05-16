 Unity Home Care is there when you need them most - Gateway Gazette

Unity Home Care is there when you need them most

By Gateway Gazette

Paid Advertisement
May 16

Flexible Family Home Care In Your Local Area



Benefits of Unity Home Care

Flexibility, we work around your schedule

Affordable pricing

Variety of services offered

We work with any age

We're local

Professional and compassionate caregivers

Nurses who have been thoroughly screened

Perfect match placement with clients and caregivers

Consistent reliable care, offered 7 days a week - 24 hours a day

We can assist you with subsidized programs that can be overwhelming

We provide references

"Sometimes, the person who's been there for everyone else needs someone to be there for them"

Our Services

Homemaking/Companionship

ADL/Personal Care

Housekeeping/Laundry

Outdoor maintenance

Ranch hand/acreage maintenance

Meal planning/preparation/delivery

Prescription drop-off/pick-up

Grocery shopping

Transportation/Accompaniment

New mom and baby

Bathing

Toileting

Personal grooming

Mobility

Medication reminders and supervision


Respite

Nursing Care

Specialized Care

Post-injury care

Surgery wound care

Pain management

Intravenous treatment

Administration/supervision of medication

Alzheimer's/dementia

Parkinson's disease

ALS/MS

Cancer care

Brain injury

Post-acute rehabilitative care

Unity makes life a little easier

Researched referrals to senior facilities

Free Consultation

Care when you need it

We're not a franchise but a locally owned and operated company in Black Diamond.

We have clients in the MD of Foothills and surrounding towns. Our professional caregivers are also local, ensuring fast service when it counts the most for you and your loved one. You can rest easy knowing that we're here for you as often as you need us and can rely on us to help give you support all in the comfort of your home.

403-860-9554

403-860-5033

[email protected]

www.unityhomecare.ca

