University of British Columbia Research Supports on-Farm Adoption of Clean Technologies and Practices

Kelowna, British Columbia – Farmers know the importance of keeping the land, water and air healthy to sustain their farms from one generation to the next. They also know that a clean environment and a strong economy go hand-in-hand.

Member of Parliament Stephen Fuhr (Kelowna — Lake Country) today announced a $1.4 million investment with the University of British Columbia (UBC) to identify irrigation practices that can help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, while increasing nitrogen and carbon storage in soil.

This project with the University of British Columbia is one of 20 new research projects supported by the $27 million Agricultural Greenhouse Gases Program (AGGP), a partnership with universities and conservation groups across Canada. The program supports research into greenhouse gas mitigation practices and technologies that can be adopted on the farm.