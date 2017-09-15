Unveiling of Canada’s first Commonwealth Walkway

On Sunday, September 17 , Lieutenant Governor Lois Mitchell will host a special outdoor ceremony in Banff to mark the grand opening of Canada’s first Commonwealth Walkway. This addition to the Town of Banff was first announced last year as Alberta’s 90 th birthday gift to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Walkway will allow people of all ages and abilities to take in some of Canada’s most scenic views while learning about the country’s Commonwealth connections.

The Right Honourable Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth will attend the ceremony as the Lieutenant Governor’s guest of honour. Guests will also include representatives from the Outdoor Trust, the UK-based organization that oversees Commonwealth Walkways around the world.

The public is welcome to attend the opening and enjoy the walkway, which includes four different routes in and around the town of Banff. Guests will be able to download an app that details walkway routes and points of interest and can also join in a contest for everyone to explore the walkway.

When

Sunday, September 17, 2017

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location

SW corner of Buffalo Street and Banff Avenue

Banff, Alberta