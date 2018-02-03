UPC: Statements on Don MacIntryre and Derek Fildebrandt

STATEMENT: Don MacIntyre resignation

Statement from United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney

EDMONTON, AB: United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney has issued the following statement:

““At approximately noon (Friday) Don MacIntyre resigned from the United Conservative Caucus.”

Jason Kenney Statement on Derek Fildebrandt

United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney today issued the following statement:

“As elected representatives, we must be expected to show the highest level of integrity. MLA Derek Fildebrandt has unfortunately demonstrated a pattern of behavior that does not meet that standard.

Given this pattern of behaviour, on November 29,2017 myself, House Leader Jason Nixon, and my Deputy Chief of Staff met with Mr. Fildebrandt. The purpose of this meeting was to question Mr. Fildebrandt on whether there were any other outstanding matters of which we should be aware before considering an application from him to rejoin our Caucus. We questioned Mr. Fildebrandt extensively for an hour. At no point during that meeting did Mr.Fildebrandt disclose that just 25 days prior he had been charged with the offence which led to his Court hearing today.

I can only conclude that Mr. Fildebrandt deliberately misled us in refusing to disclose this outstanding charge. Consequently, neither I nor our Caucus can have confidence in the veracity of his undertakings to us. I have therefore decided that Mr. Flidebrandt will not be permitted to return to our Caucus, a decision supported by our Caucus following consultations earlier today.

I have also been clear that the United Conservative Party will have a process of rigorous pre-screening for prospective nomination candidates. One element of that pre-screening will be a questionnaire and an interview conducted by the Party. If a prospective nominee deliberately misleads the Party about outstanding legal or ethical issues in the same way thatMr. Fildebrandt misled us about his outstanding legal charges, they will be disqualified automatically from seeking a nomination. We must insist on transparency and honesty to ensure the integrity of our candidate screening process. Consequently, as Party Leader I have decided that Mr. Fildebrandt will not be permitted to seek a United Conservative Party nomination.

