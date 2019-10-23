Upcoming Budget: Statement from Minister Toews - Gateway Gazette

President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance Travis Toews issued the following statement ahead of the 2019 provincial budget:

“Like many finance ministers before me, I am preparing to present our government’s budget and choosing the shoes that I will wear in the Alberta legislature for this important occasion. For Budget 2019, I have chosen to wear my cowboy boots.

“To me, these boots represent a part of our heritage and speak to the practical and resilient character of Albertans. We owe it to them to be thoughtful, measured and balanced in our approach to budgeting. I am committed to fighting for Albertans by ending overspending and by living within our means.

“Tomorrow’s budget is an important day for all Albertans and I believe it’s not necessary to spend money on a new pair of shoes. This is not the time for wasteful spending on non-essentials. Budget 2019 is about learning to live within our means.

“Tomorrow, we will set a new direction for our province. I will table a common-sense budget that will put us back on track. It will be a responsible budget with initiatives designed to grow the economy, attract new investment and create jobs in our province. This government stands for Albertans. We stand for you.”