Upcoming Election in the MD of Foothills will see New Divisional Boundaries

Divisional boundaries will be changing to accommodate the growing population within the MD of Foothills. Divisions 1, 2, 6 and 7 will be adjusted to reflect the increase in population.

These boundary changes will be in effect for the Municipal Election – Nomination Day on September 18, 2017 and Election Day on October 16, 2017.

Current Councillors

Division 1

Mr. Rick Percifield

Division 2

Ms. Delilah Miller

Division 3

Mr. Jason Parker

Division 4

Ms. Suzanne Oel

Division 5

Mr. Ron Chase

Division 6

Mr. Larry Spilak

Division 7

Mr. Ted Mills

The next general municipal election is Monday, October 16, 2017

Municipal District of Foothills No. 31 elections are regulated by the Elections Bylaw passed under the authority of the Local Authorities Election Act.

NEW! Candidate Registration

In accordance with the changes to the Local Authorities Election Act, the M.D. of Foothills will maintain a registry of individuals that intend to be candidates.

If someone wishes to run in future municipal elections, and intends to begin raising funds and receive donations for that purpose, they must be registered with the Municipality under Section 147.21 of the Act before accepting any campaign contributions.

The future candidate must disclose his/her/ intent to run by providing the following information using the form above;

Full name and address Location(s) where records of the candidate are maintained, and where any communications may be addressed. Names and addresses of financial institutions to be used for the purpose of depositing campaign contributions, Names of the signing authorities for all institutions listed.

If you are interested in running in the upcoming election check these out:

Running for Municipal Office In Alberta – A Guide for Candidates – pdf

Election Signs in the MD – What you need to know – pdf

Candidate Registration Form – pdf

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

