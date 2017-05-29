Upcoming Election in the MD of Foothills will see New Divisional Boundaries

By Gateway Gazette

May 29

Divisional boundaries will be changing to accommodate the growing population within the MD of Foothills. Divisions 1, 2, 6 and 7 will be adjusted to reflect the increase in population.

These boundary changes will be in effect for the Municipal Election – Nomination Day on September 18, 2017 and Election Day on October 16, 2017.

(click to enlarge)

Current Councillors

Division 1
Mr. Rick Percifield

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Division 2
Ms. Delilah Miller

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Division 3
Mr. Jason Parker

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Division 4
Ms. Suzanne Oel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Division 5
Mr. Ron Chase

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Division 6
Mr. Larry Spilak

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Division 7
Mr. Ted Mills

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The next general municipal election is Monday, October 16, 2017

Municipal District of Foothills No. 31 elections are regulated by the Elections Bylaw passed under the authority of the Local Authorities Election Act.

NEW! Candidate Registration

In accordance with the changes to the Local Authorities Election Act, the M.D. of Foothills will maintain a registry of individuals that intend to be candidates.

If someone wishes to run in future municipal elections, and intends to begin raising funds and receive donations for that purpose, they must be registered with the Municipality under Section 147.21 of the Act before accepting any campaign contributions.

The future candidate must disclose his/her/ intent to run by providing the following information using the form above;

  1. Full name and address
  2. Location(s) where records of the candidate are maintained, and where any communications may be addressed.
  3. Names and addresses of financial institutions to be used for the purpose of depositing campaign contributions,
  4. Names of the signing authorities for all institutions listed.

If you are interested in running in the upcoming election check these out:

Running for Municipal Office In Alberta – A Guide for Candidates – pdf

Election Signs in the MD – What you need to know – pdf

Candidate Registration Form – pdf

Subscribe to the Gateway Gazette FREE Daily Digest!

You'll receive an email each morning with the headlines and a short excerpt of the articles posted the previous day.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Planet Waves Horoscopes: May 29 – June 5, 2017

Literacy for Life Brings Book Bungalows to High River

AHS Weekly Wellness: Reducing Indoor Pollution this Spring

Symphonic Orchestra Coming to High River

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Legislature to Debate Wildrose Bill which would Modernize Adoption Advertising in Alberta Next Post Alberta RCMP Warns Against Binary Option Scams
%d bloggers like this: