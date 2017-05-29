Upcoming Election in the MD of Foothills will see New Divisional Boundaries

Divisional boundaries will be changing to accommodate the growing population within the MD of Foothills. Divisions 1, 2, 6 and 7 will be adjusted to reflect the increase in population.
These boundary changes will be in effect for the Municipal Election – Nomination Day on September 18, 2017 and Election Day on October 16, 2017.
Current Councillors
Division 1
Mr. Rick Percifield
Division 2
Ms. Delilah Miller
Division 3
Mr. Jason Parker
Division 4
Ms. Suzanne Oel
Division 5
Mr. Ron Chase
Division 6
Mr. Larry Spilak
Division 7
Mr. Ted Mills
Municipal District of Foothills No. 31 elections are regulated by the Elections Bylaw passed under the authority of the Local Authorities Election Act.
NEW! Candidate Registration
In accordance with the changes to the Local Authorities Election Act, the M.D. of Foothills will maintain a registry of individuals that intend to be candidates.
If someone wishes to run in future municipal elections, and intends to begin raising funds and receive donations for that purpose, they must be registered with the Municipality under Section 147.21 of the Act before accepting any campaign contributions.
The future candidate must disclose his/her/ intent to run by providing the following information using the form above;
If you are interested in running in the upcoming election check these out:
Running for Municipal Office In Alberta – A Guide for Candidates – pdf
Election Signs in the MD – What you need to know – pdf
Candidate Registration Form – pdf